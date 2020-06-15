GALVESTON
The rise in COVID-19 cases in the Galveston region has prompted one South Texas County to urge its residents to stay away. But some local leaders questioned whether it made sense to single out this region when cases are rising across Texas.
Jim Wells County and the city of Alice on Friday issued a travel advisory for its residents, urging people who return after visiting the Houston-Galveston region to get tested and quarantine themselves.
“Any resident of our community or visitor from this area is strongly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days and strongly encouraged to get tested,” the advisory stated.
The warning appears to be the first time during the pandemic that a local government has issued warnings about traveling to another county. It comes at a time when Galveston County is recording an increasing number of coronavirus cases among local residents.
Between June 2 and June 14, the county health district has reported 380 new coronavirus cases. The number of active cases in Galveston County has increased from 349 people to 658 people, an 89 percent increase, according to the Galveston County Health District.
As of Monday, Galveston County ranked 13th among 254 counties in terms of total coronavirus diagnoses, with 1,255 confirmed cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Local health officials have attributed the increase to the effects of reopening businesses and public spaces after state-imposed closures.
300 MILES AWAY
Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez Jr. and city of Alice Mayor Jolene Vanover on Monday didn’t return several requests for comment.
Jim Wells County is nearly 300 miles from Galveston and just west of Corpus Christi. The county of about 40,000 people had only 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
It’s unclear whether officials from Jim Wells County have linked any particular cases to Galveston or the area. Alice City Manager Michael Esparza said the county’s advisory was issued after the city of Houston introduced a new color-coded threat level warning system.
Harris County, like Galveston County, has reported an increase in cases in recent weeks. Between June 2 and June 14, the number of diagnosed cases in Harris County rose from 13,027 to 16,778, a 28 percent increase.
In April, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott required people traveling to Texas from New York and New Orleans to isolate themselves for two weeks upon entering the state. At the time, those cities were experiencing rapid increases in the number of coronavirus cases they were identifying and Abbott said the quarantining was necessary “to prevent additional exposure that could originate from people traveling from these areas to Texas.”
Abbott has never issued any warnings on travel within the state.
A spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday said the agency had not issued any travel advisories for places in Texas.
EVERYONE SHOULD TAKE CARE
“We’re seeing COVID-19 continue to spread in many places, particularly the big cities, so people everywhere should continue to take steps to protect themselves and the people around them,” spokesman Chris Van Deusen said.
Local officials in Galveston County said they understood the precaution being taken by Jim Wells County but didn’t think the county or city would issue warnings against people traveling here.
“I can’t blame them, the cases are going up,” Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. “But I don’t know if they should just be picking on Galveston-Houston, anywhere you go, you’ve just go to be careful.”
Yarbrough and other Galveston officials in April attempted to discourage large crowds visiting the island by closing beaches, an unprecedented move. Those closures ended on May 1, as Gov. Greg Abbott reopened parts of the Texas economy and removed the powers of local officials to make closure decisions.
Since then, local officials have tried to urge visitors to take personal responsibility while visiting by taking measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
“If people would follow the suggestions, I don’t think we’d be having the problems,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority.
