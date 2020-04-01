GALVESTON
The city of Galveston has waived certain requirements for placement of temporary structures in a floodplain to allow a private operator at Scholes International Airport to open a coronavirus testing facility at the airport for its employees.
The order, signed Wednesday, allows PHI Inc., a helicopter services company, to operate a temporary screening structure specifically for its employees and customers before entering the company facility.
The company serves essential functions for the offshore oil industry by transporting workers to offshore platforms, according to the order. This requires people to be in close quarters with each other in the helicopter, according to the order.
Normally, the company would not be able to build the temporary structure because of floodplain regulations.
The screening center is for PHI employees and customers only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.