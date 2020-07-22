LEAGUE CITY
Board trustees of the county’s largest school district this week approved spending $5 million to buy about 12,000 laptops for students in preparation for what education might look like in the new school year amid the ongoing pandemic.
The costs associated with preparing for school already are sizable, Trustee Scott Bowen said. But the financial uncertainty school districts face in the pandemic might be even greater, Bowen said.
“The bigger, long-term effects are going to be the impacts on the economy, tax revenues and how changes to enrollment effect our funding on a state level,” Bowen said.
Districts across Galveston County have begun setting aside money in recent weeks to prepare for the start of school logistically and to secure resources that would allow students to learn remotely when necessary.
Galveston Independent School District last week received a $1.9 million grant from the Moody Foundation to provide 2,481 Chromebooks for students, 350 student laptops, 250 Chromebooks for teachers and 1,200 Wi-Fi hotspots for students who don’t have access to the internet.
Hotspots are internet access points that allow users to connect to a Wi-Fi network using their computers, smartphones or other devices. Galveston district officials also have spent about $223,000 on other items, such as personal protective equipment, a distance-learning platform, professional cleaning and other items, said Billy Rudolph, spokesman for the district. Officials might have 10 other items to purchase before school starts.
Clear Creek trustees on Tuesday signed off on using capital funds to purchase the 12,000 laptops for students in kindergarten through third grade, officials said. District officials will use capital funds while searching for other funding to cover the expense, they said.
But as district leaders are preparing for the immediate costs, they also recognize larger issues regarding school funding formulas, Bowen said.
Texas school districts’ funding, for instance, depends heavily on the number of students enrolled, factored via a system called the average daily attendance, Bowen said. If the coronavirus pandemic forces a decline in Clear Creek’s daily attendance numbers, even by a percentage point, it could have major consequences for the budget, Bowen said.
“These are challenges we face statewide,” Bowen said. “A lot just depends on what the recovery looks like.”
Schools are in a far different position than they were even a month ago, with cases of the coronavirus increasing in Texas, makes planning for the future tricky, Bowen said.
