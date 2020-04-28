GALVESTON
As coronavirus effects are projected to tank hotel occupancy tax collections, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees slashed its 2020 budget Tuesday by 42 percent, from $30.3 million to $17.7 million.
The move represents a drastic reversal of fortune for the park board, which promotes tourism and has been successful in the past 10 years at attracting visitors — and their money — to Galveston.
The budget cuts also mean the park board must cut some full-time positions, although information about precisely how many wasn’t immediately available.
Island tourism has increased significantly in the past decade. In 2009, 4.5 million people visited Galveston. By 2018, that number had increased by 60 percent to 7.2 million.
Hotels, along with short-term rentals, collect hotel occupancy taxes, which in Galveston accounted for $18.2 million last year, according to park board data.
The park board, which is funded largely by hotel occupancy tax revenue, predicted collecting only $15,258 in April, 10 percent of what it previously expected.
In May, the park board is projecting collections of $26,228, about 16 percent of expected collections, according to park board data.
Although the park board is making adjustments, it’s still going ahead with several projects, including improving drainage at Stewart Beach.
Many of the projects the park board will choose to fund now are those that are paid for mostly by other entities, board Chairman Spencer Priest said.
Those include a beach-building project at Babe’s Beach and a cultural arts study partly funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.
“Our cuts are not as bad as originally thought,” Priest said.
The park board might have to reopen the budget later this year and make adjustments as needed, Priest said.
Despite the budget reduction, the board allowed Galveston Island Beach Patrol to pull $330,000 from its reserves to pay for more lifeguards. The board also pulled $100,000 from reserves to meet the requirement that it match the National Endowment for the Arts grant.
Many of the budget cuts came from eliminating contract labor and forgoing some maintenance.
FIREWORKS
The park board postponed a decision on whether to pay for its planned Fourth of July fireworks show.
Some board members worry the $20,000 display could lead to crowds at a time when people should still be practicing social distancing, but others argued visitors would head to the island anyway.
“I’m concerned about our first responders,” Trustee Marty Fluke said. “There’s no way you’re going to enforce social distancing.”
But people are going to be on the island for a holiday weekend anyway, Trustee Jan Collier said.
People who head to Galveston to see fireworks bring in important business to the island, Collier said.
“I have seen the return on the people that have come here to the island and go to the restaurants and stay in the hotels,” Collier said.
The park board will make a decision about fireworks next week.
HISTORIC VESSELS
The park board has entered mediation with the Cavalla Historical Foundation, which operates the historic Navy vessels USS Stewart and USS Cavalla at Seawolf Park.
The two entities, which jointly manage the vessels, have been in disagreement since November about proper administration and about negotiating a new contract.
The debate arose last year over asbestos in the vessels. The foundation and park board have disagreed about whether the foundation sufficiently communicated information about the asbestos to the park board.
Abatement of the asbestos has not yet begun, park board officials said.
