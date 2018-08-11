A 21-year-old woman is dead and her mother is in critical condition after a shooting late Friday in Bacliff, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Anthony Michael White, 58, of Bacliff, has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, jail records show. He was held without bond in the Galveston County Jail on Saturday morning, according to records.
Deputies and police officers from Kemah and Texas City and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a shooting about 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of Gulf Stream Lane, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Investigators Saturday still weren’t sure exactly what started the shooting.
A 21-year-old woman and her 44-year-old mother were shot during a dispute, however, Trochesset said.
The younger woman died at the scene and her mother was taken by helicopter ambulance to the Memorial Hermann Hospital emergency room in Houston, Trochesset said.
Several shots also were fired from a driver at the home toward a vehicle that was apparently occupied, Trochesset said.
Law officers were involved in a short standoff before White was taken into custody, Trochesset said.
Deputies Saturday were still investigating and hadn’t identified a motive, Trochesset said.
Deputies weren’t releasing the names of the victims early Saturday because the families hadn’t been notified, Trochesset said.
(1) comment
Sadly, he didn't have the guts to kill himself and was taken into custody.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.