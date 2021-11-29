A contractor planting trees along a Galveston road Monday bored a hole into a sewer line, causing raw sewage to leak out onto land and into a local lake, the city said.
The leak happened around 2 p.m. on Jones Drive in Galveston. A contractor planting trees near Scholes International Airport struck a sewer line, the city said.
The line break caused raw sewage to leak on to property near the airport and into the Lake Madeline channel. Repairs were still ongoing as of 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The sewer line is the main line that leads to the wastewater treatment plant on Mustang Road.
The city has notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality about the leak, a spokeswoman said. There doesn't appear to be any ground water wells within a half-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area, the city said.
The wastewater plant is still operating, and it's safe to drink water from the city's water treatment facilities, the city said.
The city will send samples for lab testing as soon as possible and is still assessing possible effects on aquatic life, the city said.
The contractor and its engineer are responsible for cleanup and must provide a cleanup plan to the city, according to a city release.
People in the area should avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.
Anyone who comes into contact with the waste material, soil or water potentially affected by the spill should bathe and wash their clothing thoroughly as soon as possible, the city said.
Fishing in the area affected by the spill is strongly discouraged.
