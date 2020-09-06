GALVESTON
The third drowning death of the year at Galveston beaches was confirmed at about 11 a.m. Sunday when the body of a 16-year-old boy was found in shallow water on the beach near the 4700 block of Seawall Boulevard.
Because the boy is a minor, his identity has not been released, Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said. The boy's family said he was a strong swimmer, and the exact cause of the drowning was not known, Davis said.
The family is from Rosenburg, Davis said.
"He was down with his family, and he'd swim out in the water and come in and check with his family and go back out," Davis said. "He did that a bunch of times and had been out in the water a really long time.
"They said he was a really proficient swimmer, and it wasn't that rough last night," Davis said. "So, we don't really know. It is kind of close to an area near 43rd where there's a rip current."
At 9:34 p.m. Saturday evening, Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from the Galveston Police Department of a boy who was reported missing while swimming near 4400 Seawall Boulevard.
Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to the area to search.
Agencies involved in the search were Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Coast Guard Station Galveston, Galveston police and fire departments and Galveston Island Beach Patrol.
