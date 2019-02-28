U.S. Coast Guard crews late Wednesday towed a disabled sailing vessel with two people aboard from 92 miles off the coast back to Galveston, officials said.

The Coast Guard late Wednesday received a report that the 55-foot vessel, Serenity, had lost its sails, officials said.

Crews responded after asking the captain to activate his emergency position radio, and towed the vessel to the Galveston jetties, officials said.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

