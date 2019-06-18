LEAGUE CITY
A newly launched software application aims to give people in some local flood-prone communities earlier warnings.
The Harris County Flood Control District on Tuesday debuted FWSalerts.org, which allows people to sign up for automated alerts when heavy rainfall threatens to flood creeks and tributaries in the Houston region.
The app covers parts of Clear Creek in League City and Friendswood.
The alerts can be set up to go to an email account or mobile phone numbers.
"One of the biggest takeaways from Hurricane Harvey was the need for automated notifications to be delivered in a timely manner and this enhancement will help to accomplish that effort," said Jeff Lindner, the director of hydrologic operations and meteorologist for the district.
Signing up for the program is free. Alerts can be customized by area.
