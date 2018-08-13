BACLIFF
Authorities on Monday identified the two women shot inside their home in Bacliff on Saturday evening and released more details about the shooting that left one of them dead and the other wounded.
Keia Brionne Manning, 21, was shot and killed inside a home in the 5100 block of Gulf Stream Lane in Bacliff, according to a police complaint released Monday.
Manning’s mother, Sonjette White, 44, was shot and injured, according to the complaint. Her father, Keith Manning, also was shot at during the incident but was not injured, according to the complaint.
Anthony White, 58, of Bacliff, was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, police said. White is Keia Manning’s step-father and Sonjette White’s husband, according to the complaint.
The complaint doesn’t suggest a motive for the shooting but does say that Anthony White and the two women got into an argument before it happened.
Keith Manning arrived in a car during the argument, according to the complaint.
When Manning arrived, White fired at the car while Manning was still inside, according to the complaint. The bullets didn’t hit Manning in the body, but tore holes in his clothes, according to the complaint.
Just before 11 p.m., Anthony White called police and told dispatchers that he had shot his wife and daughter, according to the complaint. He surrendered to deputies when they arrived at the house, according to the complaint.
When police and paramedics entered the house, they found Keia Manning dead on the floor of the dining room and Sonjette White injured in the living room, according to the complaint.
Sonjette White was flown by helicopter to a Houston hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Her medical condition was not available Monday afternoon.
Anthony White was arrested after being interviewed by deputies, according to the complaint. He was being held on $350,000 bond in the Galveston County Jail on Monday afternoon, according to records.
