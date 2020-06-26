GALVESTON COUNTY
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday morning that all bars must close by noon and all restaurants must reduce capacity to 50 percent by Monday.
Abbott cited a positivity rate of more than 10 percent in people tested for coronavirus as his motivation for taking tightening restrictions meant to reduce spread of coronavirus.
Rafting and tubing operations also must close and outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by a local government, according to the order.
"At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Abbott said in a statement. "The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and enhance public health.”
Bars had been open at 50 percent and restaurants at 75 percent.
Abbott said earlier this week that shutting down businesses again was a last resort.
Gov Abbott has a major dislike for bars. He is caving to the Austin liberals. What about a 60 000 man protest and the Floyd memorial service? {Crickets}
I know this really hurts local business everywhere. I really know! I have driven by the river and have seen hundreds of tubers standing side by side too much recently. Mostly younger people in their 20's to 30's. All of us need to have respect for others. Go fishing, go to the beach, get out, but just understand that this situation is real! Please have considration of others!
Can you hear it now? "Wear your mask!"
IF you are not infected you can't infect anyone. with or without a mask. If you are infected stay home.
It's not the bars causing the major resurgence. For our area, I would lean toward the massive influx of visitors after the reopening on the island who did not act responsibly and then carried the newly contracted virus back to where they lived.
So WEIRD that you don’t hear a PEEP about all the THOUSANDS of people that gathered to protest and riot, BUT we can’t gather to celebrate our nation and our freedom! NO ONE stopped all the protests, NOW look at where we are at! You can BLAME every single person that protested and rioted!! THIS is TOTALLY on them!
This is total BS! 🤬
Open your eyes people!!! 🤬
It’s crystal clear!!
this is complete BS, bars aren't the problem, as has been stated what about the riots and protests. if you are scared stay home, but tthe rest of us shouild be able to get together at the bar if we so choose.
Abbott can close private bars, but he can’t stop the appraisal districts from raising our property values so governments can tax our butts off?
Bars could just stay open and claim that they are restaurants. Restaurants that are catering to government officials who want to attend street protests. That should be enough for Abbott, the fake news media and the Democrats, he’s trying to appease, to all loudly chant in unison ‘go for it; you now have no capacity limits!’
