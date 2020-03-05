GALVESTON
Leaders and researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch will speak Friday at a town hall meeting about planned local responses to coronavirus infections and the medical branch's work researching the disease.
The public is invited to attend the meeting, according to the medical branch.
There had been no reported cases of the novel coronavirus in Galveston County as of Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday, however, officials in Fort Bend County announced one person there had been presumptively diagnosed with the illness.
The Fort Bend County line is about 20 miles from Galveston County's western limit. The medical branch operates a clinic in the Fort Bend County city of Stafford.
Friday's town hall meeting will include a panel discussion and a question-and-answer session. Among the people participating will be James LeDuc, director of the Galveston National Laboratory, and Dr. Ben Raimer, the medical branch's interim president.
Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, causes respiratory disease marked by fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild symptoms. Some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
