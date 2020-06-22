GALVESTON
With cases of COVID-19 rising, County Judge Mark Henry has authorized almost $400,000 to increase staffing at the county health district.
Henry on Friday approved an agreement with the Galveston County Health District to fund nine new positions, including three new epidemiologists, two nurses and a nurse case manager.
The money is necessary to help the health district keep up with tracing the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county, officials said.
The number of cases of COVID-19 in the county has increased by 1,020 people, about 120 percent, since June 1, according to the health district.
“While we are increasing our testing capacity locally, we need to make sure the health district has the staffing and resources to meet the demands in following up on positive cases,” Henry said in a statement to The Daily News.
“I plan on ensuring that they have the funding and necessary resources to meet the challenges in the days, weeks and months ahead.”
All the new positions are related to the health district’s effort to investigate and monitor cases of COVID-19. The combined annual salary of the new employees is $380,869, according to the county. The money for the positions come from the coronavirus relief legislation, known as the CARES Act, that was approved by Congress in March.
The health district believes the positions will be necessary to deal with the continued increase in local cases in coming weeks, health district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
“These positions are vital as we continue our case investigations,” Tompkins said. “We don’t expect to see the case numbers to stop increasing in the near future.”
The new positions also include funding for two employees who will be part of a business task force to provide outreach and advice to businesses on how to protect against COVID-19 and how to react if an employee becomes ill with the virus.
Galveston County received $2.3 million in CARES Act funding.
It might not be the last extra funding the county directs towards COVID-19 efforts, though some of the county’s efforts depend on other local governments sending some of their federal relief money to the county.
In an email to county emergency managers last week, Galveston County Emergency Manager Coordinator Scott Tafuri asked each of the 13 cities in the county to commit 18 percent of their CARES Act money to funding the county’s mass coronavirus testing.
The amount of money allocated to each city by the federal government is dependent on a city’s population. The county’s request to the cities ranges from $10,800 from Jamaica Beach to $1 million from League City.
“We need to be prepared to be able to pay for public testing and to support response activities with our health district,” Tafuri wrote. “Therefore, Galveston County would like to have the support from all of the local jurisdictions.”
The county partnered with the University of Texas Medical Branch to offer free mass COVID-19 testing beginning May 20. The county program essentially replaced a program the health district conducted in April and early May.
The county anticipates the testing program will ultimately cost $3.5 million during the last six months of the year, Tafuri said. Money for the program may ultimately be reimbursable through the federal government — but cities and counties received only about 20 percent of their total allocations in an initial lump-sum payment in May.
The county is committed to funding the testing program through the end of 2021, even if local cities don’t join in to pick up part of the cost of the program, Henry said. He was confident the cities would help fund the testing program, however.
“The county took a proactive approach in getting testing up and running for all county residents over the past few months,” Henry said. “I’m sure everyone recognizes the benefits to partner and continue expanding our testing with UTMB.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.