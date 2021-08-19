TEXAS CITY
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 and is quarantining himself for the next 10 days, he said in a news release.
Henry, 36, said he took a test earlier this week after he began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Henry is vaccinated.
People who had recently been in contact with him should be tested, Henry said.
Henry's wife and children are quarantining and awaiting their test results, he said. None of them are showing COVID symptoms, he said.
Henry urged people to wear masks and get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus.
"Though I am a person in good health, COVID is still a challenging virus," he said. "Fortunately, being vaccinated provides healthy safeguards to any adverse health issues of the diagnosis."
COVID vaccines don't entirely protect people from contracting the COVID-19 virus. They have shown the ability to drastically reduce serious symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths compared to unvaccinated groups.
Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson said Thursday morning he had been informed about Henry's diagnosis. There had been no outbreak among other members of the city commission or at Texas City City Hall, Johnson said.
Texas City has had one of the greatest local increases in cases of COVID during the recent surge of new cases. About 38 new cases a day have been diagnosed in the city over the past week, according to the Galveston County Health District. Texas City has the second-greatest number of active cases in the county, after League City.
During the pandemic, 7,133 Texas City residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 92 have died with the virus.
Henry this week announced he would seek the Democratic nomination for Galveston County judge during next year's election.
Henry is the latest public official in Galveston County to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Through the pandemic, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, League City Mayor Pat Hallisey, League City Councilman Larry Millican and Galveston City Councilwoman Marie Robb have confirmed or announced they had contracted the virus. All of them survived.
Two weeks ago, Dickinson City Councilman H Scott Apley died after being hospitalized by COVID 19.
