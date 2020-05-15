MEDICAL
Mayor candidate Quiroga announces cancer diagnosis
GALVESTON
Former Galveston Mayor, and current mayoral candidate, Roger “Bo” Quiroga announced Friday he has been diagnosed with colon cancer.
In an email to supporters, Quiroga, 67, called the cancer treatable. He intends to remain in the five-person race to be Galveston’s next mayor, he said.
“While this is obviously surprising and disappointing news to me and my family, we take heart in the miracles modern medicine makes available to us,” Quiroga said.
“After careful assessment with my doctors and discussions with my family, I wanted everyone to know that I am unequivocally continuing my campaign to become the next mayor of Galveston.”
Quiroga did not return a phone call seeking comment Friday.
Quiroga’s announcement came on a day that, in another time, might have been his — or another candidate’s — first full day in office as the new mayor of Galveston.
The city’s municipal elections were postponed in March, after the Galveston County Clerk’s Office announced it would not help city and other entities conduct their scheduled May 5 elections because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Before the county clerk’s decision, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waived part of the Texas Election Code to allow elections to be held on Nov. 5.
The Galveston City Council has sought to hold its election sooner, but no date has been set.
Quiroga served three terms as Galveston’s mayor from 1998 to 2004. He left the position because of term limits that prevent mayors and council members from serving more than three consecutive terms.
He now is one of five men running to replace Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough, who is term limited after serving six years as mayor. Also running are Galveston Mayor pro tem Craig Brown, former state Rep. Bill Kees, and Galveston residents Raymond Guzman and James Casey.
If the election had occurred as originally planned and did not result in a run-off being required, the new mayor could have been sworn in May 14.
In his letter to supporters, Quiroga said he hoped he could overcome his cancer and become the city’s top elected official.
— John Wayne Ferguson
BEACH ACCESS
Military personnel offered free admission
to island beaches
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees will offer free admission to Galveston’s Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall Blvd., and East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive, for current and retired military personnel Saturday in honor of Armed Forces Day, officials said.
Military members must show valid military ID in order to gain free entry.
For more information, email Mary Beth Bassett, mbassett@galvestoncvb.com.
— Angela Wilson
HELPING OTHERS
Harris & Eliza Kempner Fund donates $40K
The Salvation Army of Galveston County received a charitable grant of $40,000 from the Harris & Eliza Kempner Fund to support the operation of the Center of Hope, 601 51st St. in Galveston.
“We are thankful to the Kempner Fund for their compassion toward the people we serve,” said Capt. Nathanael Doria of The Salvation Army. “Many lives will change because of their faithfulness to give. The Kempner Fund has been very generous, putting more than $600,000 out into the community through many worthy organizations. We are honored to be one of them.”
The Center of Hope houses a 124-bed emergency overnight shelter and provides case management for the homeless community, as well as a food pantry for low-income residents of Galveston County. Rent, mortgage and utility assistance also is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
For more information and what items are needed to qualify for assistance, call 409-763-1691.
— Angela Wilson
Community-wide blood drive set for May 19-20
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will sponsor a community-wide blood drive, by appointment only, on Tuesday and Wednesday in the ballroom at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd., in Galveston.
Serving 26 counties, including Galveston County, the blood center needs 800 to 1,000 donations per day.
Potential donors are encouraged to practice social distancing by making an appointment at www.giveblood.org/moody-gardens to prevent overcrowding.
— Angela Wilson
EDUCATION
Galveston College sets dates, times for registration
Limited in-person registration for the summer and fall 2020 semesters will open in the one-stop student services center on the first floor of Moody Hall at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston, on June 1.
Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 1-2; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3-5; and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8-11.
The last day for Summer I registration is June 3. Late registration ends June 5.
Summer I classes begin June 8. Summer II classes start July 13. Fall 2020 classes begin Aug. 31.
All summer credit and noncredit classes will be delivered online, with the exception of certain technical courses and programs that require hands-on instruction that cannot be delivered online but can be delivered face to face in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
All individuals entering campus buildings are expected to use a facial mask or face covering. In addition, those entering campus buildings will be screened for signs of COVID-19 and temperature.
Registration for summer and fall classes will continue online throughout the summer. College faculty and staff will work remotely through July 31.
For more information, call 409-944-1230 or email admissions@gc.edu.
— Angela Wilson
