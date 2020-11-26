GALVESTON
Galveston County plans to spend nearly $50,000 to begin planning an expansion to the justice center in Galveston.
It’s too early to say when, or even if, the expansion will happen, but officials said they feel a need to begin addressing growing space issues at the 14-year-old building.
County commissioners last week approved a $48,580 contract with Houston design firm iGet Services to perform a needs assessment at the justice center and develop design concepts for a new building.
The assessment will analyze the capacity needs of the building for the next five years.
A final report is expected to be produced within the next 12 weeks, according to the contract.
The Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St., opened in 2006. The center includes Galveston’s four district courts, as well as probate courts, the district attorney’s office, the county and district clerks’ offices and pre-trial services.
The court building is connected to the Galveston County Jail, a building housing the Galveston Police Department and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
The contract is the latest step in a process the county began nearly two years ago. In June 2019, it purchased about 10 acres of land south of the justice center that had once been earmarked as the site of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.
The store never materialized, and the county bought the land with expansion in mind.
The county in 2019 was in the midst of expanding its personal bond office as part of its response to a civil rights lawsuit filed over its bail system by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas in April 2018.
The county planned to expand the bond office to give itself more space to do things such as financial interviews with people eligible for bond and for pretrial supervision work, including drug testing and GPS monitoring, officials said.
Law enforcement and community corrections agencies use GPS to monitor and track probation, parole and day-release program participants.
