FRIENDSWOOD
All of Centennial Park will be closed from Monday through July 6 for the Fourth of July evening program, officials said.
There will be no public parking at Centennial Park, 3219 McLean Road, on the evening of July 4, officials said.
Free shuttle bus service to and from Centennial Park is available from two locations: Friendswood United Methodist Church, 110 N. Friendswood Drive and Friendswood High School, 702 Greenbriar Drive.
Shuttles to Centennial Park will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Pets and open containers are not allowed on the shuttle bus, officials said.
Large coolers also are not allowed on the shuttles. They must be able to fit in passengers' laps.
— Connor Behrens
