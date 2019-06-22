GALVESTON
A 1-year-old child died Saturday after being left in a parked car for about five hours, police said.
A parent had arrived for work about 11 a.m. at a restaurant in the 6300 block of Stewart Road with the child in a black SUV, police department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
The parent, who was not named Saturday, returned to the vehicle about 4 p.m., and found the child unresponsive inside, Hancock said.
First responders were called, began treating the child at the scene and transported the child to the emergency room at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s John Sealy Hospital.
The child was pronounced dead later in the afternoon, Hancock said.
The Investigative Services Bureau and the Crime Scene Unit of the Galveston Police Department are continuing the investigation at the scene Saturday evening, Hancock said.
Police on Saturday didn't release names, ages or the genders of the parent or child, but said updates would come as details emerged.
The temperature in Galveston reached to a high of 92 degrees Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
