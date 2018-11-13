GALVESTON
A Galveston woman was arrested on Friday and charged with a felony more than two weeks after her dog allegedly attacked a woman on a Galveston street, police said.
Tameeka Walker, 33, of Galveston, was charged with attack by dog causing serious bodily injury, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Walker is the owner of pit bull accused of attacking a woman on 14th Street on Oct. 26, according to a police complaint. The woman was walking down the street with her own dog when the pit bull, named Taz, attacked, according to the complaint.
The pit bull bit the woman in the face and would not let go, even as passersby struck the dog with a board and stabbed it with a knife, according to the complaint.
The woman suffered serious injuries to her face, and was rushed to the University of Texas Medical Branch after the attack, according to the complaint. She will likely require more surgeries in coming months and years, according to the complaint.
The dog was seized at the scene and later euthanized, according to the complaint. The dog had attacked and bit two other people before the October attack, one in April and the other in July, police alleged in the complaint. In both other cases, the dog attacked people unprovoked while outside of an enclosure, according to the complaint.
Attack by dog is a third-degree felony. To be charged with the crime, a dog owner must have failed to secure a dog they know is dangerous, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code.
Walker's bond was set at $25,000, according to court records. She was no longer in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.