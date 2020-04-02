The United States 2020 census will go on, despite the quantum shutdown of the nation because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Area offices have been shuttered and government employees sent home to do their jobs by phone and online, said Terry Bennett, media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau area office for Houston and southeast Texas.
“You wouldn’t believe the pile of data I’ve got piled up here on my desk,” Bennett said.
The bureau’s hope is that the bulk of residents of the United States and its five territories filled out their forms by the April 1 official beginning date that passed this week. The bureau announced it hoped to complete the count by the end of July, but that could change given coronavirus safety measures, bureau officials said.
Residents are required by law to participate in the census, an official count of everyone living in the United States and five federal territories that has happened every 10 years since 1790.
But gathering data on every person living in every nook and cranny of the nation is never simple, and given the stresses of the COVID-19 shutdown, filling out census forms might be the last thing on people’s minds this year.
Workers such as Bennett spend a great deal of time informing people why the census matters and trying to get everyone to participate voluntarily without having to be hunted down.
“We’ve been explaining basic Census 101 facts,” Bennett said. “We have to do a lot of education because there are a lot of people out there who really don’t even know what a census is.”
Data collected in the census is used by lawmakers, business owners, teachers and others to measure the need for services, products and support to residents and their communities. Fundamentally, census data helps determine how federal funds are distributed, and if people don’t participate, their communities stand to miss out, according to the bureau’s website.
The census also helps to determine the number of congressional seats each state will get when maps are redrawn based on census numbers.
Still, among some communities, the census is broadcast in a bad light, Bennett said.
“We’re here to let everyone know their information is safe with us, it’s protected by Title 13, and we don’t give out any personal information to anyone,” she said. “We only collect data.”
This year, census forms were mailed to households in mid-March and millions have been sent back already. But there is always a lag between the number of responses received and the number that have to be tracked down, sometimes by door-to-door data gatherers.
“We’re still hiring people to count data, enumerators, and we’re still hiring data collectors,” Bennett said.
But because of efforts to keep a safe distance and prevent spread of the coronavirus, door-knocking won’t be happening as early as the bureau had hoped, Bennett said.
“We’re still going to be doing some door-to-door collecting, but there are so many safety guidelines in place that it puts us at a standstill right now,” she said.
This week the bureau announced it’s suspending 2020 census field operations through April 15 to help protect the health and safety of the public, its employees and anyone looking to get hired.
People without access to the internet or a computer can participate by phone at 844-330-2020. Those with internet access can respond online at www.2020census.gov.
Households that received a blue U.S. Census Bureau postcard should use the unique identifier number on their card, if they can, to expedite the process, and it’s really simple, Bennett said.
“It’s only nine questions, we’re only asking basic information about who lives in your household and you can easily do it online,” Bennett said. “Hey, we’re all at home with our smartphones and computers anyway. Take a break from whatever you’re doing and fill out your census response. It’ll only take a few minutes.”
