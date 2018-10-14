GALVESTON
Multiple tragedies visited the island Sunday, when two men were confirmed dead and two boys went missing and were presumed dead after separate drowning incidents that happened 24 hours apart.
As the sun sat Sunday, Galveston Bach Patrol crews were searching the Gulf of Mexico east of 17th Street for two boys, ages 11 and 16, reported missing off a Seawall beach about 6:30 p.m.
Details about what happened to the two were sparse Sunday evening. Officials at the scene could not confirm details about the two boys. Witnesses at the beach said they believed the boys were with a group of people that arrived at the beach in a small bus earlier in the evening.
Searchers were still out in the water at 7:30 p.m. as the sun was setting. Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said more details about the incident would be released this morning.
News of the missing boys came soon after local agencies ended a search for one of two men who drowned in an incident off a West End beach Saturday evening.
Two Houston men drowned about 6 p.m. Saturday after a kayak overturned in the water off of Pirates Beach, according to the beach patrol.
The body of one of the men was recovered Saturday not far from the beach where he was reported missing. The second man’s body was found about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the water off the seawall near 10th Street.
The men had been about 30 yards off of the beach near 11 Mile Road when they disappeared in the water, Davis said. Neither man was wearing a lifejacket.
Raul Olvera, 25, was underwater for about 10 minutes before a bystander pulled him ashore, Davis said.
First responders administered CPR and took Olvera to a University of Texas Medical Branch emergency room, where he was pronounced dead, Davis said.
Alan Perez Perreira, 20, was still missing Sunday morning despite an overnight search with helicopters and boats, Davis said. The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies assisted in the search, Davis said.
Beach Patrol lifeguards continued the search along the shoreline Sunday, Davis said. A Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted Perreira’s body and Beach Patrol lifeguards brought him ashore, Davis said.
Both men are from Houston. They had been staying at a relative’s house in Galveston for the past month. The family was receiving counseling from faith-based organization The Jesse Tree and the Beach Patrol’s survivor support network, Davis said.
This weekend marked the beginning of off-season for the island. The beach patrol last week removed its lifeguard stations from the beaches and switched to a smaller lifeguarding staff that patrols the beaches in trucks.
Lifeguards are stationed at the beach where the boys went missing during the summer. West End beaches do not have lifeguard stations.
Despite the guards’ departure, crowds of beachgoers still came to the island this weekend, as temperatures approached 90 degrees across the area. While Davis did not attribute the drownings to strong currents, the beach patrol did raise red flags and make social media posts on Saturday warning people of rip currents.
There have been seven drownings in Galveston this year, including the four from this weekend.
