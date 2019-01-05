LEAGUE CITY
A man was still in critical medical condition Saturday after a wreck Friday night involving a motorcycle and a school bus on League City Parkway, police said.
A motorcycle collided with a school bus about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of League City Parkway and Bayridge Drive, League City Police Department spokesman Michael Carty said.
The bus was carrying children, but none was injured, Carty said.
The man driving the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remained Saturday morning, Carty said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.