GALVESTON
One month after erecting white tents outside of its emergency rooms in anticipation of a rush of COVID-19 patients needing to be triaged, the University of Texas Medical Branch is taking down the screening areas.
The medical branch on Thursday began disassembling the tents.
The medical branch on March 27 opened the facilities as a means of screening people going to its emergency rooms and keeping people possibly infected with COVID-19 separated from people who were uninfected but needed treatment for other issues, officials said.
The tents are coming down because medical branch officials don't think they're needed to screen and separate patients anymore, said Katrina Lambrecht, vice president for health operations and regional hospitals.
"When we put the tents up, we did so out of an abundance of preparation," Lambrecht said. "What we've experienced is that the volume of patients have not really overflowed our physical space. We believe, in watching the number, we're at a state where we can handle the volume inside our existing physical space and don't really need the tents."
Patients who go to a medical branch emergency room still will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive, Lambrecht said.
