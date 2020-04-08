GALVESTON
Galveston County’s response to the coronavirus pandemic faced a problem last week.
Under more traditional disaster situations, the county had a plan for how to pay employees who had to come to work at a time when people were staying home. The policy paid those essential employees time and a half for going in to the office.
The payment plan was designed with a disaster such as a hurricane in mind, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said. In a time like that, the county may spend a few days or a couple weeks in the most dire situations before returning to a semblance of normalcy.
Since March 25, the county was spending about $250,000 a day on the overtime, with no clear idea about when the disaster situation will end, Henry said.
On April 3, the county made a decision to end the payment policy, Henry said.
“Our idea of a disaster is a hurricane,” Henry said. “It’s what we have multiple times a year and what we plan and train for. This is not like that. It’s not working.”
The decision is one of the things county offices have started doing as it attempts to get back to normalcy, officials said.
In addition to the normal pay structure, some people who work for Galveston County started heading back to the office this week.
Although a return to the office might sound normal, the situations they’re encountering are anything but as officials work to keep offices productive while reducing the spread of coronavirus.
In the Galveston County Tax Office, county facility workers are building Plexiglas barriers, new parcels of mail are sitting for at least 24 hours before being handled, and co-workers are barred from stopping by people’s office for idle chit-chat in the name of keeping workers 6 feet apart, Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector Cheryl Johnson.
Although the county still is encouraging employees who can work from home to continue to do so, some employees have started to return to offices to conduct business that can only be done from an office, officials said.
“We came back to probably about 5,000 pieces of mail in our boxes,” Johnson said.
Although 98 percent of tax office business can be conducted online, there still are some people who insist on handing in paperwork in person, Johnson said. Johnson’s offices have been completely closed since the county’s first stay-at-home order went into effect on March 25.
But elected leaders such as Johnson have been encouraged to stagger the shifts of people who must work in offices to limit the number of people in county buildings at one time.
If the county had not changed its payment policies, officials might have had to start to consider layoffs, Henry said.
As of Wednesday, the county had not laid off anyone because of the coronavirus, officials said. Henry said decisions about layoffs could now be delayed until at least the middle of May.
Other than overtime, there have been no major impacts to the county’s revenue by the coronavirus pandemic, Henry said. The county is bringing in less money from things such as marriage licenses, but most of its revenue is generated by property taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.