GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District on Thursday announced 24 new local cases of COVID-19. Total number of cases identified in the county is now 11,536. Of those, 985 cases are still considered active, according to the health district.
There were 104 new recoveries reported Thursday, bringing that total to 10,411.
To date, 140 people in Galveston County have died after being diagnosed with the virus, according to the health district.
Seventy-two people were in the hospital with the virus as of Wednesday, according to the health district.
Over the past week, there have been an average of 10.3 new cases of COVID-19 announced every day. The average number of new cases has decreased by 45.5 percent over the past two weeks, according to the health district.
As of Thursday, there were 320 active cases of COVID-19 in League City, 191 in Texas City and 139 in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.