SANTA FE
The Galveston County man who died Wednesday after being attacked by a group of dogs in unincorporated Santa Fe was identified on Thursday.
Jimmy Grigg, 53, died at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City on Wednesday evening, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Grigg was attacked by three dogs near his home in the 5600 block of Highland Avenue in unincorporated Santa Fe, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The dogs belonged to a relative of Grigg, Trochesset said.
The exact circumstances around Grigg’s death are still unclear. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office. The autopsy could determine whether Grigg died as a result of the injuries from the dog attack or from some other medical condition.
The animals were taken into custody by the Galveston County Health District’s animal control division and were being kept at the Animal Resource Center in Texas City.
A health district spokeswoman on Thursday afternoon said the three dogs were mixed-breed cattle dogs. The dogs were being held in quarantine, spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
It was still unclear Thursday whether any crimes had been committed that could lead to charges over Grigg’s death, Trochesset said.
