LEAGUE CITY
Like many, League City’s Milton “Fred” Hodges was unable to celebrate his birthday with extended family because of coronavirus-related precautions.
Unlike many, Hodges’ birthday — he turned 93 on Tuesday — should also have been a celebration of a man who served the United States in World War II.
League City officials on Saturday afternoon ensured Hodges got a birthday party befitting a man of “the Greatest Generation,” organizing a surprise caravan parade in front of his home featuring firetrucks and vehicles driven by Hodges’ relatives.
“I didn’t know anything about it, and I’m really pretty emotional about it right now,” Hodges said.
Riding in the caravan was League City Mayor Pat Hallisey, who read a proclamation to Hodges declaring May 23 as Milton Gordon Hodges Day in League City.
As Hodges sat sipping from a can of Budweiser under a canopy, two of his relatives dropped him off a pair of cases of his favorite beer as they passed by in the parade.
Hodges, who grew up in Houston, said he enlisted in the Navy at age 16, and at age 17 was called into service on the USS Wilkes-Barre in the Pacific theater and also served some in the Atlantic, as well.
“I was just a babe in the woods,” Hodges said.
Hodges, who was a seaman second class, was in WWII all the way through V-J Day, when Japan surrendered to effectively bring an end to the war.
“It changed the world, that’s for sure,” Hodges said.
After the war, Hodges returned to Houston, where he eventually pursued a career in engineering and raised a family. Hodges currently lives with the youngest of his four children and his family in League City.
Youngest son Frank Hodges described his father as selfless and caring and well deserving of his surprise parade Saturday.
“It makes me so proud just to have him for this many years and he’s still in good health and he fought for our country,” Frank Hodges said. “I’m blessed.”
