A Texas City man was arrested Tuesday and accused of sexually assaulting a disabled woman over a four-year period.
Kevin Thomas, 45, of Texas City, was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.
He's accused of having sex with a 23-year-old woman, who police did not name in a probable cause affidavit. The woman is "developmentally delayed" with the mental capacity of a 12 year old, according to the affidavit.
The woman's mother accused Thomas of the abuse in June 2014 but later withdrew the allegation, according to the affidavit. The mother said she dropped that complaint because she was afraid of Thomas, according to the affidavit.
Police reopened the previous case, which included DNA evidence that had already been tested and connected to Thomas, according to the affidavit.
Thomas was held on $500,000 bond and was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday, according to jail records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.