GALVESTON
Three Galveston Police Department employees have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the city.
One employee tested positive Saturday and the city this week tested 26 other department employees who had recently worked with or shared workspaces with the person, spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Of the 26 people, two tested positive and 24 tested negative, Barnett said.
All three people are self-quarantining, Barnett said.
Two weeks ago, three Galveston Fire Department employees tested positive for coronavirus. Those employees have recovered, Barnett said.
The city has emphasized that one of the main reasons for asking tourists to stay away from the island is to limit first responders' interactions with the public in an effort to keep police and fire employees healthy, officials said.
The police and fire departments are fully operational and services have not been undermined by the infections, Barnett said.
(1) comment
Get well soon.
I’m glad to hear the good news that the firemen that tested positive have recovered.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.