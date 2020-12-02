HITCHCOCK
Four families were displaced from a Hitchcock apartment building Wednesday morning after an electrical fire caused significant damage to some units, according to the Hitchcock Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire broke out at the Independent Missionary Village apartments, 6607 Prino Road, about 9:30 a.m., officials said. Officials believe the fire started after an electrical short in a bathroom, assistant Fire Chief Mark Cook said.
No one was injured, but one apartment was completely destroyed and another unit was badly damaged by, Cook said.
Firefighters from La Marque and Santa Fe helped respond to the fire, Cook said. The Red Cross was helping provide housing and resources to the residents displaced by the fire, he said.
