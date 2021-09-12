With a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, Galveston County officials are warning residents to be prepared for serious rainfall over the next few days. The rain could lead to dangerous flooding in some parts of the county.
Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico about 10 a.m. Sunday. The storm is expected to bring rain to the county over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry warned about the uncertainty of the storm.
"One thing about this storm is that it has really no known path," Henry said. "We're not exactly sure where it's going to go."
The Texas coast from Port Aransas to High Island is under a tropical storm watch and storm-surge watch. Nicholas is expected to make landfall in southeast Texas late Monday or early Tuesday and move very slowly northward for the remainder of the week, according to the weather service.
Between 5 inches and 10 inches of rain could fall in this area over the next several days, according to the weather services. Storm surges could reach as high as 4 feet.
The Galveston County area could get 10 inches of rain over the next 24 hours, and then another 10 inches of rain in the 24 hours after that, Henry said.
County officials described that amount as a "worst-case scenario," but said it was a possibility for which people should be prepared.
Henry said he didn't expect the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry to be disrupted by the storm. The county has begun staging high-water rescue vehicles around the county in case they're needed, Henry said.
The city of Galveston asked residents to pick up and secures all items that could float or blow into the drainage systems and to prepare for possible street flooding.
Streets in Galveston and other low-lying areas of the county are prone to flooding during periods of heavy rain and high tides.
This page will be updated as more information about Tropical Storm Nicholas and local preparations ahead of the storm become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.