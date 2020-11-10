Government and cities
• The Federal Courthouse in Galveston will be closed today.
• The Galveston County Courthouse and all offices in Galveston County will be closed today.
• City offices in Galveston, La Marque, Kemah, Friendswood and Bayou Vista will be closed today.
• City offices in Texas City, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, Santa Fe and Tiki Island will be open today.
• Information wasn’t provided from the cities of Clear Lake Shores, Dickinson and League City.
Libraries
• The La Marque and Hitchcock public libraries will be closed today.
• Rosenberg Library, the Dickinson Public Library and the Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be open today.
• Information wasn’t provided from the Friendswood, Helen Hall and Moore Memorial public libraries.
Schools
• Students in the Dickinson, Santa Fe, Texas City and High Island independent school districts, O’Connell College Preparatory School, Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy, Odyssey Academy, Trinity Episcopal School, Satori, True Cross Catholic School and Abundant Life Christian School will have classes today.
• Information wasn’t provided from the Clear Creek, Friendswood, Galveston, and Hitchcock independent school districts, Ambassador Preparatory Academy, Upward Hope Academy, Bay Area Christian School, Holy Family Catholic School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School.
• Mail will not be delivered today. The post office will be closed today.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed today.
• The Galveston County Health District, Coastal Health & Wellness clinics and the Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed today.
• Trash service in the city of Galveston will run a day behind normal schedule. Today's trash will be picked up Thursday, and so forth.
• Trash and recycling will be collected in the city of Friendswood today.
