GALVESTON
As city officials begin to discuss reopening restaurants, various other types of businesses and beaches, council members are divided about exactly how quickly that should be allowed to happen.
Galveston County leaders were encouraged this week by news from the Health District that the daily count of new COVID-19 cases seems to be leveling off.
Local health officials, however, also warned it was too soon to end social distancing rules.
Some easing of rules that brought the island's tourism industry to a halt and restricted most other sectors of the economy might come as early as May 1, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
But that will depend on how quickly businesses reopen in Harris County, which has not tested as much of its population as Galveston County has, Maxwell said.
City leaders fear that opening island hospitality venues while Harris County's are still closed or restricted would inspire too many visitors to return.
Galveston County by Thursday had tested more than 5,000 residents, about 1.5 percent of the 342,000 population, according to the health district.
Statewide orders closing nonessential businesses and limiting restaurants to take-out and delivery expire April 30, and many Galveston leaders don't expect Gov. Greg Abbott to extend the orders.
“We’re not going to make any rash decisions here,” Maxwell said.
Some council members were ready to discuss a partial reopening sooner.
District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle wanted to take a vote Thursday on opening beaches during specific hours of the day, he said.
“It’s time for us to proportionally start focusing our attention toward reopening,” Hardcastle said.
The city council also spent significant time discussing a partial opening for golf courses, which could include limiting the number of people allowed to play at one time.
District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole argued it was too soon to begin relaxing restrictions.
“I think it’s premature,” Cole said, specifically referring to the beaches.
Many people who went to the beaches before they closed March 29 weren't taking social distancing rules seriously, Cole said.
“It’s a joke to them, but it is not a joke,” she said. "This is a very contagious virus.”
The city council should remember that only 5,000 people have been tested countywide, District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly said.
“I understand people need to go back to work, and I understand people want to walk on the beach,” Bly said. “This is still really early.”
Next week, District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski wants to see a written plan for what restrictions could be eased sooner than others, he said.
That’s the city’s plan, too, Maxwell said.
Maxwell said he thinks some of the first things that could partially reopen include fishing piers, golf courses, restaurants and beaches.
But restarting much of the economy will depend on whether it’s safe to welcome tourists, especially those from Houston, he said.
“We need Houston in order to make a lot of the economic wheels turn here,” Maxwell said.
The city council will meet again on Thursday.
