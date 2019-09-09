LEAGUE CITY
A man killed in a rollover crash in League City on Friday was identified Monday.
Jesus Aguilera, 41, of Pasadena, died when his Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into a ditch in the 7100 block of FM 517 around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
Aguilera died at the scene of the crash, police said.
Police have not said what they believe caused the crash, but it's believed that Aguilera's SUV was the only vehicle involved.
— John Wayne Ferguson
