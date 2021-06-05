BACLIFF
At least 50 homes flooded in Bacliff Friday afternoon after a sudden downpour, and officials urge anyone with damage to fill out an online survey.
Bacliff got 8 inches of rain in less than two hours, flooding homes in the Bacliff Drive area off state Highway 146.
The area also had accumulated 2 inches of rain Thursday, said Chief James Wistinghausen of the Bacliff Volunteer Fire Department.
“My house was a couple of inches from flooding, too,” Wistinghausen said Saturday.
Reports of damage ranged up to 100 flooded homes, but officials won't know for certain for a few days.
Vehicles moving through the flooded streets Friday afternoon created wakes that pushed more water into homes, Wistinghausen said.
Some residents said the area had never drained as slowly before, and suspected a recent drainage improvement project in the area had achieved the opposite.
County officials Friday said they doubted the project was at fault and Saturday said the flooding was exacerbated by runoff from other areas.
“We had water draining into the Bacliff Villas from the south side of 146 across the highway into the subdivision,” said Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel, Precinct 1.
The county will need to meet with Texas Department of Transportation officials to determine why that happened, Apffel said.
Officials allowed residents to drive home after 6 p.m. Friday and water had receded by 8 p.m.
Not many residents in the neighborhood were mucking out homes Saturday, although a few were, such as Carlos David Rivera Lopez who lives at the corner of Moody Reef Drive and Bacliff Drive. He was taking wet furniture and mattresses outside.
Terry Smith, who lives in the 4800 block of Caranchua Reef Drive, got some water in his garage during the storm, but none inside the home, he said.
“It’s not enough to call the insurance company,” Smith said.
Several of his neighbors got some water in one or two rooms of their homes, he said.
“Some spots are deeper than others,” Smith said. Flooding was worst at the street intersections and corners, such as where Lopez lives, Smith said.
Officials are asking anyone affected by the flood to go to the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management website (gcoem.org) and click on the link to a survey form.
The assessment will allow county officials to know whose homes were flooded and the extent of the damage for each property.
“It may allow us to declare the area a local disaster, which would qualify the residents and the county for FEMA,” Apffel said.
The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of rain for most of Sunday and also on Monday. Less than an inch of rain is expected Sunday.
“We are watching it closely as the ground is so saturated,” Apffel said.
(2) comments
Many people in the area are unconvinced that a few inches of rain caused unprecedented flooding in the Bacliff & Bayview communities. Most are very concerned how the rain runoff from fancy new developments including Mar Bella and Quail Pointe is being handled and why it their runoff is being allowed to overload Bacliff's open ditches. Nice that Galveston Emergency Management is conducting a Survey, too bad the survey link is nonfunctional, https://gcoem.org .
Did flood waters cross over FM-146 from the west side of 146 ?
