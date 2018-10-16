The Galveston Economic Development Partnership will present the seventh annual Economic Development Summit on Tuesday at the Aggie Special Event Center on the campus of Texas A&M University at Galveston.
Highlighting the summit will be a conversation with Robert Kaplan, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Kaplan will provide insight into regional and national economies.
Additional speakers will discuss major economic drivers of Galveston. Local, regional, statewide and federal initiatives that could potentially affect the economic outlook will be featured.
Speakers include Rodger Rees, Galveston port director; Brian Maxwell, Galveston city manager; Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough; state Sen. Larry Taylor; League City Mayor Pat Hallisey; Caleb Holt, of Texas A&M University's Texas Engineering Extension Service; Dr. Randall Urban of the University of Texas Medical Branch; Ann Tanabe, CEO of the nonprofit BioHouston Inc.; and others.
The partnership's Developer Profile magazine will be unveiled, highlighting economic development activities affecting Galveston and Galveston County. Attendees will have the opportunity of networking with our panelists and special guests throughout the event.
The Daily News is a key sponsor of this annual event.
