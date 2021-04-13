GALVESTON
When Hurricane Harvey flooded Galveston County and much of the rest of the upper Texas Coast in 2017, it generated a plume of pollution that eventually reached sea life 100 miles into the Gulf of Mexico, new research shows.
A group of researchers from Texas A&M University, Rice University, University of Houston-Clear Lake and Boston University last week published a study that found evidence of human pollution from Harvey in sea sponges that inhabit the Flower Garden Banks, a coral reef marine sanctuary.
The researchers found bacteria from human wastewater in sponges from the sanctuary after Hurricane Harvey in 2017, as well from 2016 floods.
The research revealed that human’s on-shore pollution reaches farther into the Gulf than previously thought.
“It has been known for decades that freshwater from land can reach these reefs and lower the salinity at the surface,” said Kathryn Shamberger, one of the Texas A&M University oceanographers who conducted the study. “But salinity changes that far offshore are small because freshwater mixes with seawater as it travels offshore.
“The Flower Garden Banks reefs are about 60 feet deep and low salinity water stays at the surface, so these reefs have been thought to be largely protected from land-based pollution.”
Sponges are living organisms that act as natural filters in the reefs. By sampling bacteria found in the sponges, researchers were able to find evidence of pollution that would be undetectable in water samples.
Most of the floodwaters from Harvey were swept south down the Texas Coast, rather than out into the sanctuary, Shamberger said. The pollution didn’t appear to kill or harm much of the marine life in the sanctuary, although more research needs to be conducted to determine how wastewater pollution affects sponges and other wildlife in the sanctuary, researchers said.
“Intense storms with excessive rainfall that causes flooding in coastal urban areas will continue to increase with climate change, putting these coral reefs at risk,” Shamberger said. “Anything that can help decrease flooding will make coastal communities more resilient to future storms and protect offshore marine ecosystems that support coastal economies.”
The study appears in the latest edition of the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.
