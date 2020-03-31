GALVESTON
More than 100 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Galveston County since local testing began on March 2, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The health district on Tuesday announced 14 more positive COVID-19 cases, pushing the county’s overall total to 106.
There have been no COVID-19 fatalities in Galveston County since the pandemic began. A total of 15 people have been hospitalized by the virus and 21 people have recovered after being diagnosed.
A total of 1,156 Galveston County residents have been tested locally for COVID-19, according to the health district. About 9.2 percent of people tested have been positive for COVID-19, according to the health district’s figure. About 1.3 percent of people tested have been hospitalized.
As of Tuesday, there were 0.31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for every 1,000 residents in Galveston County. League City continued to have the most reported cases of COVID-19 among local cities, with 46 confirmed cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
