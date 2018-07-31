A Texas City man was charged Friday with two counts of aggravated robbery in separate incidents that happened in La Marque and Galveston, police said.
Christopher Germany, 25, was charged after a police pursuit Friday evening in Galveston, according to a police complaint.
Officers responed to a reported robbery in the 3700 block of Avenue H about 9:20 p.m., according to the complaint. A woman told police she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man she had taken to a drug deal, according to the complaint.
Germany was arrested inside an apartment not far from where police were called after a short foot chase, according to the complaint.
Germany was later identified as a suspect in a robbery in La Marque in February, police said.
In that case, three men entered a convenience store in the 800 block of Westward Avenue, robbed the clerk at gunpoint and stole more than $4,000 in cash and cigarettes, according to police.
Germany was held on $213,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
