FRIENDSWOOD
A 17-year-old Friendswood High School student died in a car crash over the weekend in Grimes County, district officials said.
“This is a stunning loss for our Mustang family and the community as a whole,” district officials said.
Cole Gordon was pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at a hospital in Navasota, several hours after the truck he was driving slammed into a tree about 4 miles south of the city, said Sgt. Jimmy Morgan, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A second Friendswood student, Justin Phelps, 18, also was in the truck, but was uninjured in the accident, Morgan said.
Investigators believe Gordon fell asleep just before 5 a.m. while driving a 2001 pickup towing a livestock trailer, Morgan said.
The truck, heading south on state Highway 6, drifted into the center median, he said.
Gordon awoke and tried to get back into his lane, but skidded off the road and struck a tree, Morgan said.
Investigators believe fatigue was the main cause of the accident, Morgan said.
Phelps was wearing a seatbelt, while Gordon was not, Morgan said.
District officials Monday were awaiting information about a memorial service for Gordon, said Dayna Owen, spokeswoman for the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.