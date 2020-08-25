GALVESTON
Sheila Walker was going to stay until she checked her generator.
On Tuesday morning, just hours after the city of Galveston announced a mandatory evacuation from the island ahead of Hurricane Laura, Walker went through storm planning whiplash.
As the sun rose, she thought she would ride out Laura. But when her generator wouldn’t crank up, Walker and her husband began to pack up their RV. They would get out of town and get out early, they said.
“We went out and put gas into the generator, and we went to crank it up, and it will not stay cranked,” Walker said. Without a generator, Walker wasn’t enthusiastic about the possibility of living without electricity for an unknown period of time after the storm passed, she said.
“I said, ‘Forget it, we’re leaving,’” she said. “We have three small dogs. If we had a generator, it would be no problem, we would run the fans for them. But just to stay in a hot house, without electricity, we couldn’t do that to the pups.”
Thousands of Galveston County residents, particularly people who live near the water, were forced to make their evacuation plans on Tuesday as residents boarded up houses, lined up at gas stations and loaded grocery carts with supplies. As thousands chose to ride out the storm at home, many others hit the road to destinations out of the path of the storm, which was expected to become a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 129 mph by the time it makes landfall this evening.
Tropical storm force winds could arrive by this morning, however, and officials urged residents to make their decisions before it was too late to safely leave.
Galveston was the first county community to issue mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday. Galveston County followed suit hours later and issued a mandatory evacuation from Bolivar Peninsula. The cities of Clear Lake Shores, Jamaica Beach and Tiki Island issued mandatory evacuations by Tuesday afternoon. The city of La Marque issued a mandatory evacuation for areas not protected by levees. Dickinson and League City have issued voluntary evacuation orders.
Galveston Mayor pro tem Craig Brown also ordered curfews and warned violators may be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $1,000. There is an 8 p.m. curfew today and Thursday, according to the city. The curfews end at 6 a.m.
“The only legitimate reason for a person to be on the roads is to leave the island as part of the evacuation for Hurricane Laura,” the city order stated.
‘DOWN HERE TO HELP’
Henry Torres, a West End Galveston resident, decided to stay. Torres felt secure that his house, which is raised on stilts 20 feet above the ground, would be able to withstand the storm.
“I don’t think it’s going to be anything as bad as Harvey,” Torres said. “We’re just going to hang out and see what’s up. We’re going to stick it out. We’re going to have cameras rolling.”
Torres pledged not to call 911 if an emergency occurred. One of the reasons the city asked residents to evacuate was so emergency responders wouldn’t have to go out into hazardous conditions during the storm.
Amber Jinkins, who lives in a neighborhood on the island’s East End, said she felt similarly secure in riding out the storm. Jinkins plans to be a helper after the storm passes, checking on friends’ and neighbors’ homes and doing what she can to help people clean up from any damage, she said.
“It’s not because I’m being brave or because of bravado,” Jinkins said. “It’s really nice to be able to be down here to help.”
HUNDREDS HEAD TO AUSTIN
There were some organized evacuations from the island. Early Tuesday, Texas A&M University at Galveston boarded some students onto buses to shuttle them to the College Station campus ahead of the storm. Students were given COVID-19 tests before being allowed to board the bus.
The city of Galveston also began to shuttle people — most of them public housing residents — to an emergency shelter in Austin. About 900 people will travel to Austin through the bus system.
Island resident Lawrence Callis wasn’t evacuating, but he stood in the heat Tuesday afternoon to ensure his family was loaded onto a bus headed to Austin.
Callis is staying behind to check on the family’s island home, he said.
This year already has been challenging, and this is another struggle, Callis said.
“2020’s too much,” Callis said. “I want to cry.”
Callis has been through his share of storms and is worried about losing all his belongings, he said.
“I lost everything in Harvey when I was in Dickinson,” Callis said. “I lost everything in Ike.”
Callis had just come from his job at The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd., where he’d helped secure the business. Tuesday afternoon, he was going to do the same thing to his home, he said.
‘I HAVE FOOD, FLASHLIGHTS’
Stefanie Hill, however, was nervous about staying behind, she said.
Her fiancé is a health care provider and will be working in a mainland hospital during the storm. Hill also has four dogs and wasn’t sure where to go to evacuate with her dogs, she said.
“I can’t impose on people with my four animals,” Hill said.
She feels safe in her raised cottage but still was apprehensive, she said.
“I have food,” Hill said. “I have flashlights. My neighbor has a generator.”
About half of her friends are staying and half are leaving, she said.
NOT RISKING IT
But Joshua Bland is getting out of town, though he was caught off guard by the mandatory evacuation order, he said.
“A couple of hours ago, I was thinking, ‘Oh, it’s just a tropical storm,” Bland said Tuesday morning.
Bland is going to take his three dogs and two birds to stay with his parents in Fort Worth, where he can work remotely, he said.
He doesn’t want to risk it, he said.
“I did leave for Harvey and I wasn’t able to get back because of the flooding in Houston,” Bland said.
Officials acknowledged that some people would choose not to heed their warnings. There was only one short message Galveston County Judge Mark Henry had for those people who were determined to stick out the storm.
“We wish you would reconsider,” Henry said.
