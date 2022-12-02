The number of flu cases is higher than during the past two years and the Galveston County Health District hopes to prevent more by providing free vaccines next week, Dr. Philip Keiser, the local health authority, said.
More than 4,800 Galveston County residents have been diagnosed with the flu since Oct. 1, up considerably compared to previous years, according to the health district.
“It’s huge compared to other years,” Keiser said. “The increase is in part because of people not masking as much as they used to with COVID.”
There seems to be a medical phenomena when a virus is dominant and growing, another virus goes down, Keiser said.
When COVID-19 rates were skyrocketing, flu rates were at a low. Now the flu is dominating and COVID is low, Keiser said.
“People aren’t getting flu vaccines like they did with COVID vaccines,” Keiser said. “People tend to perceive that the flu vaccines aren’t as effective.”
If the health district can get 50 percent of the county to get vaccinated it would be a success, he said.
There are many misconceptions about flu vaccines, such as the vaccines will give people the flu, but that isn't true, Keiser said.
“You may experience some side effects like soreness, fever and muscle aches after getting your flu vaccine, but the vaccine doesn’t actually cause flu illness,” Keiser said. “The viruses in the flu vaccine are not live so they can’t cause an infection.”
The flu can be deadly, but it ultimately depends on the host; the virus can be particularly dangerous to the very young or to the elderly, Keiser said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that from Oct. 1 to Nov. 26, 8 million to 19 million people have had the flu, 78,000 to 170,000 have been hospitalized and 4,500 to 13,000 have died from it.
“Vaccination is especially important for high-risk groups, including those age 65 and older, pregnant women, young children and those with chronic health conditions who are at higher risk for complications or even death if they get the flu,” health district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
Even if someone has the flu, they still should get the vaccine, Keiser said. Flus come in different strains and a host can potentially get another strain even if they recover from the flu, Keiser said.
Flu can lead to hospitalizations and serious health complications such as pneumonia and it can also lead to death, Keiser said.
Ways to avoid the flu include washing hands with soap and water, wearing a face mask in crowded areas and refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth. People also can help prevent spreading the flu by covering their noses and mouths with tissue when sneezing or coughing. Also, clean and disinfect frequently touched areas and avoid contact with those who are sick.
“If you cannot afford the flu vaccination, the Galveston County Health District will offer free flu vaccines at its immunization clinic on Dec. 6,” Keiser said.
Vaccines will be available at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, in Texas City from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for anyone ages 6 months and older; walk-ins are welcome and insurance isn't required, Tompkins said.
