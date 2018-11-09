A U.S Coast Guard helicopter crew retrieved a man suffering a medical emergency from a vessel off Galveston on Friday.
Sometime Friday morning, the captain of the Bunga Kastori, a Malaysian-flagged oil tanker, called the Coast Guard to report that the ship’s chief engineer was having trouble breathing.
The ship was about 92 miles off Galveston.
A Coast Guard helicopter and a turboprop plane were sent to the ship to retrieve the man. He was brought to Scholes International Airport in Galveston, and was transported to a local hospital from there.
The Coast Guard did not report the man’s condition when he arrived at the hospital.
— John Wayne Ferguson
