Fourth-graders in Texas learn about Juneteenth in school — something their parents and grandparents might not have had the opportunity to do.
Juneteenth recalls the events of June 19, 1865, when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and issued an order that the U.S. Army would enforce the Emancipation Proclamation.
Blacks who might have thought they still were slaves after the Civil War ended learned they were free. They also saw Black soldiers who were part of Union regiments of the U.S. Colored Troops.
The historic event and the grassroots holiday celebrating independence for the enslaved led to Juneteenth becoming a state holiday in 1980. Galveston declared it a city holiday earlier this year.
Juneteenth is a fourth-grade curriculum requirement in Texas schools, said Clay Robison, spokesman for the Texas State Teachers Association.
“It is important to teach it, not just for Black people, but for everybody in the state,” Robison said.
Larry Blomstedt, a history professor at Galveston College, didn’t learn about Juneteenth until he took a freshman college class in the 1970s. Now he teaches about the emancipation of slaves and the celebration as part of his introduction to American history class. It comes near the end of the semester as students finish studying the Civil War in the first half of the survey course.
Blomstedt includes it in his PowerPoint lesson.
“I actually put up a copy of the newspaper article,” Blomstedt said. “It is the text of Gen. Granger’s announcement.”
Blomstedt’s goal is to gather the facts of history and teach students to think critically, he said.
Blomstedt grew up in Corpus Christi but didn’t learn in grade school about Union soldiers arriving in Galveston in 1865 and informing the public that slavery had been abolished.
On Tuesday, the U.S Senate passed a bill to make Juneteenth a national holiday. The U.S. House passed the act Wednesday, and President Joe Biden signed it into law Thursday.
Community efforts can tell more parts of the story, organizers said.
Augmented reality can create outdoor classrooms, said Danny Asberry El, president of Solel International. Asberry El’s nonprofit organization created videos and other materials that visitors to historic sites in Galveston can access with the Uncover Everything app.
One example that has gotten much attention this year is the “Absolute Equality” mural at the corner of 22nd Street and The Strand.
“And it’s not just for kids,” Asberry El said.
Old or young people, locals or tourists, can access the detailed media and learn something new, he said.
Asberry El also is a public-school teacher in Houston. He teaches art to junior high school students. He did learn about Juneteenth in school, he said.
“I knew the history, but we just touched on it in school,” Asberry El said. “I knew about it because of my science teacher. I will never forget it. She was like, ‘You must know this, you must know.’”
