LEAGUE CITY
Officials reported a smooth day as nearly 800 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered at a drive-through hub opened Saturday at Walter Hall Park in League City.
“It’s going great,” Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.
The hub is expected to administer all of the vaccine it received for Saturday’s inoculations, and plans call for Walter Hall Park to continue to serve as a vaccination hub — with the next round of an estimated 5,000 vaccines expected to arrive next week, Henry said.
“Assuming it comes when it’s supposed to, and in the numbers it’s supposed to, we anticipate opening up more vaccines for Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Henry said.
Although the vaccinations were administered by scheduled appointments only, those set to receive the Pfizer-manufactured inoculations began lining up in their vehicles to get into the park as early as 6 a.m. morning, Henry said.
“My guess is they were scared and heard the stories of places running out and wanted to make sure we could accommodate them,” Henry said. “But, everyone with an appointment, to my knowledge, has been processed and is through.”
Once the park was opened to accept drive-through appointments, patients reported a quick and easy process that had them in and out in about 10 minutes.
“I think it helps the country as a whole, and as a citizen," Clear Lake area resident Uma Mantravadi said after getting vaccinated. "We have a duty to do this.”
The vaccination hub is being managed in a collaboration among the University of Texas Medical Branch, the Galveston County Health District and Galveston County, but appointments were available to any resident of Texas regardless of their county of residence or whether they were a medical branch patients.
In fact, Randy and Mary Ann Laird, who said they’ve been quarantining at home since the start of the pandemic, drove about 80 miles from Lake Conroe in Montgomery County to Walter Hall Park to receive the vaccine.
“We want to get our of our house,” Mary Ann Laird said. “I feel happy. I feel like we won the lottery because we got the vaccine.”
When the next batch of vaccines arrive, appointments for the drive-through hub can be made at the Galveston County Health District’s website.
The vaccines were available to health-care workers, people 65 or older and people with qualifying health conditions putting them more at risk of serious illness from COVID-19 infection.
