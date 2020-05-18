LEAGUE CITY
With strict social distancing and sanitation measures in place, League City’s municipal court will return to hearing cases next month, with the first docket set for June 2. Meanwhile, the city's park and recreation center, as well as its library, reopened Monday.
The city hasn't determined whether court cases will be heard inside the regular courtroom or be moved to the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center. What is known is there will be strict guidelines and safety procedures in the court’s COVID-19 operating plan, officials said.
Everyone entering the court building will be required to wear face masks at all times, and people are encouraged to bring cloth face coverings with them. Those who don't have face coverings will be provided with disposable face masks. Those who will be in the court building for more than an hour will be given surgical masks.
Bailiffs will ask people whether they have felt any of the common COVID-19 symptoms before they are allowed into the court building. Anyone answering yes will be refused entry. Bailiffs also will use an infrared thermometer to take people’s temperatures, and anyone recording a temperature of 99.6 F or higher will not be allowed to the building.
Inmates being transported from the jail to the court building will undergo the same screening process, officials said. Staff screening people will be provided personal protective equipment.
Hand sanitizer, tissues and informational fliers will be placed in several locations in the court building. Cleaning staff will clean common areas of the court building every three hours and will clean the courtrooms between every hearing, between morning and afternoon proceedings, and at the end of the day.
Anyone considered to be in the vulnerable population — people age 65 or older or people with serious preexisting health conditions and who are scheduled to appear in court will be accommodated by allowing correspondence by phone, mail, email or fax, officials said.
All those in the court building are required to practice common social distancing guidelines, and seating in the courtrooms will be restricted to accommodate social distancing standards, officials said.
Anyone scheduled for court cases was notified by mail and a phone call. Those with questions about a court date are advised to call 281-554-1060 or search for their case online at www.municipalrecordsearch.com/leaguecitytx.
RECREATION CENTER AND LIBRARY NOW OPEN
The Hometown Heroes Recreation Center and Helen Hall Library in League City are reopened to the public Monday but with significant limitations.
At the recreation center, programming will be scaled back and hours of operation reduced. All participation in the programs available — which include pickleball and aerobics, as well as youth karate and fencing — will require preregistration.
To enroll in the available programs, call 281-554-1180. Class size will be limited, and registered participants will be selected for classes based on a lottery system. Priority will be given to League City residents.
The recreation center will not allow open-play basketball, open swim or drop-in aerobics. All program participants must bring their own equipment, as the city will not provide any equipment to help prevent contamination with the coronavirus. They also must arrive no more than five minutes prior to the start of a class.
All participants entering the recreation center will have their temperatures taken, and anyone with a temperature 99.9 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed into the building.
For the youth classes, parents must drop off their children at the front door, wait in their cars in the parking lot and pick them up when the class is finished. Patrons are being asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The recreation center’s hours of operation through May 31 will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Services and hours of operation also will be limited for the library’s reopening. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays only, and a maximum of 50 patrons can be in the building at a time.
People visiting the library are being asked to record their temperature, wear masks and practice social distancing. Book returns will be accepted via drop-off only, as staff will not accept handed-off items.
In-person programs at the library are canceled, and outreach programs are not available. The library’s theater, board room, study rooms and local history room will be closed.
A few public computers will be available, with access limited to one hour a day per person. The library’s courtesy phone has been disconnected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.