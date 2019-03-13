SANTA FE
A 53-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after he was apparently attacked by three dogs in unincorporated Santa Fe, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
The attack happened just before 4 p.m. in the 5600 block of Highland Road, south of the Santa Fe city limits.
Circumstances of the attack were still being investigated on Wednesday evening, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The attack involved three dogs, Trochesset said. He did not know what breed of dogs they were. The dogs belonged a relative of the victim, Trochesset said.
Trochesset was not prepared to say whether the dogs killed the man, or whether he had some kind of medical episode before the attack, he said.
The man was taken to Mainland Medical Center, where he died, Trochesset said. Investigators had not yet been able to interview the family about the incident because they had been at the hospital with the victim, Trochesset said.
The Galveston County Health District’s animal control division has taken possession of the dogs, Trochesset said.
The man’s name was not released on Wednesday evening. The investigation was still ongoing.
