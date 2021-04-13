GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District plans to host a one-day vaccine clinic Thursday at the Galveston Island Convention Center on Seawall Boulevard.
The health district will administer first-dose Moderna vaccines at the convention center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., from 9 a.m. to noon. Vaccines will be given to people who make an appointment through the health district's website.
To make an appointment visit gchd.org/covidvaccine.
The vaccines are free. People don't need insurance to receive a vaccination.
