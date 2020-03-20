GALVESTON
Two more local people were diagnosed Friday with the coronavirus, bringing the number of county people confirmed to have been infected to six.
The two cases announced Friday were not connected to each other or to other cases previously announced in the county.
One of the newly confirmed cases is a man in his 40s who recently traveled internationally and had gone to an area urgent-care facility, according to the Galveston County Health District. He was self-quarantined in his home on Friday.
The second is a woman in her 50s who had been to an area hospital and is self-quarantined at home. The woman has not recently traveled but did come in contact with a person known to have traveled to a COVID-19-affected area, health officials said.
The health district did not say where in the county the people live. The district’s policy is not to release personal information about where people with communicable diseases live, in order to protect those people’s privacies.
The number of confirmed local cases is expected to rise, Galveston County Local Health Authority Philip Keiser said Friday. The county’s testing ability increased Friday, as the Galveston National Laboratory began using a recently approved method it developed to analyze more than 100 patient samples at a time, Keiser said.
“It’s here,” Keiser said. “I firmly believe that it’s here. I firmly believe that it is spreading in the community and that we’re going to see more cases.”
None of the six local people confirmed with the virus have required long-term hospitalization, Keiser said. The county’s first confirmed case was announced March 13. The first test for coronavirus in Galveston County was conducted March 2, according to the health district.
The fact that no serious cases of the virus have occurred in the county isn’t surprising, Keiser said. About 85 percent of coronavirus cases do not require long-term hospitalizations, Keiser said.
“We would expect to wait until we have about 10 cases before one of them would not be doing well,” Keiser said.
