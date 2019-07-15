GALVESTON
Drivers should avoid 61st Street until about 6 p.m. after a three vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital, police said.
One vehicle rolled over onto its side in a wreck at 61st Street and Avenue T 1/2 about 5 p.m., but no one was seriously hurt, Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Police are diverting traffic traveling north, but expect the area to clear soon, he said.
